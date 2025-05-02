Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,362 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,305,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $68.75 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.76 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,101,042.64. This represents a 5.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,121,905 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

