Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK opened at $374.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.60. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.