Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 24,090 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $210.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.37. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.29.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

