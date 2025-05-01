22,278 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,721 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Cerus by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,319,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 994,007 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,393,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 387,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 219,755 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

Insider Activity

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $35,685.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,230,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,500. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 18,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $27,476.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 715,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,982.50. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,150 shares of company stock worth $665,210. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

