Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 88,042 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Several research firms have commented on EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

