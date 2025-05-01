SelectQuote (SLQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $412.83 million for the quarter. SelectQuote has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SelectQuote stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $543.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,343.04. This trade represents a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

