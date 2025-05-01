TechTarget (TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $97.74 million for the quarter.

TechTarget Price Performance

TTGT stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.03. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

