Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
Sasol Stock Down 2.8 %
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 102.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sasol by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
