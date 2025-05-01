Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

ORMP stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.50. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

