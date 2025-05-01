MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chord Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Chord Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

Chord Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $90.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $188.02.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

