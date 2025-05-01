Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $28.99 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.32% of TopBuild worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $295.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.19 and its 200-day moving average is $331.97.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.