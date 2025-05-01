Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 23,897 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 181.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,897 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMW. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

