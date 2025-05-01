Kendall E. Stork Sells 4,000 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) Director Kendall E. Stork sold 4,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $317,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $488,117.49. This represents a 39.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.44. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 726.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

