COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Purchases A$389,691.25 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider John Dwyer acquired 311,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$389,691.25 ($249,802.08).

John Dwyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get COG Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, April 17th, John Dwyer purchased 500,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$570,000.00 ($365,384.62).

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

COG Financial Services Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 9th. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

(Get Free Report)

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.