COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Purchases A$389,691.25 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider John Dwyer acquired 311,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$389,691.25 ($249,802.08).
John Dwyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 17th, John Dwyer purchased 500,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$570,000.00 ($365,384.62).
COG Financial Services Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend
COG Financial Services Company Profile
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
