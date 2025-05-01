COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Purchases A$389,691.25 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COGGet Free Report) insider John Dwyer acquired 311,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$389,691.25 ($249,802.08).

John Dwyer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 17th, John Dwyer purchased 500,000 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$570,000.00 ($365,384.62).

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 9th. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

COG Financial Services Company Profile

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

