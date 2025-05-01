The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 89.0% in April

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 103,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GGT opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.98.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.