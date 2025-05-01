Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Rises By 93.8%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

NYSE LND opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.59.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 817,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 228,488 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 976.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

