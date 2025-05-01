Neill Reynolds Sells 13,909 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,075.43. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $453.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 299,304 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,519,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 169,984 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,506,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 104,042 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,050,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 995,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

