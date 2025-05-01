Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 608 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.54, for a total value of $337,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,940.92. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14.

On Monday, April 14th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.45, for a total transaction of $338,321.60.

On Monday, April 7th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44.

On Monday, March 31st, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total transaction of $342,322.24.

On Monday, March 24th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.97, for a total value of $373,901.76.

On Monday, March 17th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.50, for a total value of $369,360.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.00, for a total transaction of $370,272.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.96, for a total transaction of $409,767.68.

On Monday, February 24th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.28, for a total transaction of $417,258.24.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.07, for a total transaction of $447,530.56.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $549.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.11 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 190.2% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.7% in the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.95.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

