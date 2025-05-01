Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

