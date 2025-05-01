Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.