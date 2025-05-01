Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,514 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 394,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 104,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $75.43 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NHI

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.