Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.66, for a total transaction of $10,133,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 732,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $190,535,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,966,920. This represents a 50.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,146,048 shares of company stock valued at $295,198,300. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

ONC stock opened at $259.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. Beigene has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $287.88.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

