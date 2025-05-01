Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 986.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Astronics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 181,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Astronics by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Astronics by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 105,157 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,794.30. This represents a 92.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Astronics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.25 million, a PE ratio of -119.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.27. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $208.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Stories

