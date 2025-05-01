Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,446 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

