Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $117.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $82.38 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,273,000 after acquiring an additional 176,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

