ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

ABBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ABB from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra Research cut ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get ABB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ABB

ABB Stock Performance

About ABB

Shares of NYSE ABBNY opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. ABB has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

(Get Free Report

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.