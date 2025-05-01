Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $396,000 in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

