Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $34.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTRGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $192,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,304.90. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,091.01. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,256 shares of company stock worth $2,012,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 160.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.72. Xometry has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Analyst Recommendations for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

