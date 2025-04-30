Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $34.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 160.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Xometry stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.72. Xometry has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33.
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
