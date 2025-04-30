Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $623.56 million for the quarter.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

