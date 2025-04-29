CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 14.5 %
Shares of CPSH opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.46.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
