Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BXMT opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -160.68%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

