First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

FMBH stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $804.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMBH shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

