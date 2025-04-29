Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
SIEB stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.30.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Featured Stories
