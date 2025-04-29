Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2025

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

SIEB stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 70.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.