Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SIEB stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 70.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

