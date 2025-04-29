Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HXL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $50.52 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

