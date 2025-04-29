StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
CREG opened at $0.69 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.80.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
