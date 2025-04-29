StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

