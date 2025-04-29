UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 2.72% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

