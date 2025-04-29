First Foundation (FFWM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter.

First Foundation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $399.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.19. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.