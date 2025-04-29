Humana (HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $9.95 per share and revenue of $32.00 billion for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.250-16.250 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HUM opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humana stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.90.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

