Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

NYSE:HD opened at $359.05 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.50 and its 200-day moving average is $391.50. The firm has a market cap of $356.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

