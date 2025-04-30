Navigoe LLC Invests $37,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,825,000. Owen LaRue LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $8,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $292.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.62 billion, a PE ratio of 143.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

