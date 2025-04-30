Headland Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Headland Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 111.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.32.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $885.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $828.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

