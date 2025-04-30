Promising Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 27th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $25.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.95. The stock had a trading volume of 166,882,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,960,657. The firm has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.02. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,183,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,813,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.31. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.11 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $391.85. 18,959,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,169,050. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Read More