Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 111.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.32.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $885.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $828.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $817.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

