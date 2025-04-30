The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53,199 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after buying an additional 141,915 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $359.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $356.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.