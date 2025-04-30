Wise Wealth Partners Invests $614,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Wise Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

AVGO stock opened at $191.17 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $898.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

