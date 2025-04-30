865 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Wise Wealth Partners

Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unisphere Establishment raised its position in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,527,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $482,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE V opened at $341.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.52. The company has a market capitalization of $634.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

