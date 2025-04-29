Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Shares of DYNT opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
Dynatronics Company Profile
