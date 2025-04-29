Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

