SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
NYSE SSY opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.22.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
