TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

TTGT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTGT

TechTarget Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.